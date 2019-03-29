Dawson to lead Zim Academy

BY SPORTS REPORTER

FORMER Sables coach Brendan Dawson has been tasked to lead the Zimbabwe Academy side during their maiden appearance in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge, scheduled for April 27 to June 29 in South Africa.

A national select team will make its debut in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge, joining continental rivals Namibia as the second country representative team in South Africa’s second-tier domestic competition.

Dawson was Sables coach from 2007 to 2015 before returning to the national set-up as assistant to former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers when the latter was appointed head coach last year.

The former Sables captain was, however, reassigned to his current role as Zimbabwe Academy coach after just three matches in last season’s Rugby Gold Cup due to differences with De Villiers.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) president Aaron Jani told NewsDay Sport yesterday that Dawson would be in charge of the Zimbabwe Academy side in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge and had been tasked to make recommendations for his support staff.

Tonderai Chavhanga, the record-breaking former Springbok winger, is being tipped for the role of assistant coach.

“I can confirm that Brendan Dawson will be head coach of the SuperSport Rugby Challenge side where we will compete as the Zimbabwe Academy side. We will not be appointing his assistant coach, but he will pick his own team which he wants to work with and make recommendations to us,” Jani said.

The ZRU boss said the appointment of Dawson to lead the Zimbabwe Academy team into the SuperSport Rugby Challenge had no bearing on De Villiers’ future following speculation that the South African coach was facing the axe.