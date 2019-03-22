Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

by Staff Reporter

Several companies and organisations continue to chip in with humanitarian assistance towards relief efforts in Cyclone Idai-ravaged Chimanimani and Chipinge, where over 192 people have been confirmed dead while hundreds are still missing and thousands marooned after floods massively destroyed infrastructure.

NetOne on Tuesday fulfilled its pledge of $50 000 towards the purchase of an array of key basic items, including food to feed affected families.

The $50 000 pledge comprised of 22 tonnes of assorted dry foods and essentials, that included soya chunks, mealie meal, skin lotions, flour, sugar, rice, green bar washing soap, cooking oil and salt.

NetOne marketing and public relations executive Eldrette Shereni, who represented chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje during the handover ceremony in Mutare said: “In addition to the key basic items presented here today, we have also partnered 50 volunteer doctors, through provision of communication services and solutions, in tandem with our mission statement. We will continue to assist in efforts to mitigate challenges faced in assisting the affected victims.”

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) said it deployed medical staff and supplies to Skyline in Chimanimani, where a mobile clinic has been set up to support those displaced by the disaster. The IRC is also supporting those displaced with food and kits for women.

Paolo Cernuschi, IRC Zimbabwe country director said while immediate lifesaving support was the most pressing need, the impact of the cyclone will continue to be severe in the coming weeks and months.

“We are expecting the situation to worsen and to see a surge in malaria and other water-borne diseases. Further, this disaster compounds an already dire situation, as the hardest hit areas were facing severe food insecurity and economic hardships prior to the cyclone,” Cernuschi said.

“Whatever crops that were being grown despite the drought have now been destroyed in the floods, and these districts will need the help of the international community now more than ever.”

FBC Holdings donated 20 tonnes of groceries worth more than ZWR$60 000.

The group also donated 1 000 litres of fuel in order to ease transport logistics for Cyclone Idai relief activities.

It has also pledged to construct classroom blocks and finance the education of children who lost their parents and guardians due to the tropical cyclone.

Nyaradzo Funeral Assurance Company yesterday intensified its humanitarian assistance after penetrating to more areas offering decent burials to people who succumbed to the tropical storm.

Group corporate communications and marketing manager, Paida Tabengwa said many tents have been set up, where people were receiving medical attention.

“People on the ground told me that they have managed to penetrate into areas which were not reachable, as roads continue to be cleared. Our team Nyaradzo is working very closely with Civil Protection Unit so that they can be guided to areas to go,” she said

Stanbic Bank joined the list of well-wishers for Cyclone Idai victims in Chimanimani by purchasing an assortment of goods worth ZWR$ 200 000.

Stanbic Bank head of marketing and corporate communications, Palmer Mugavha, said ZWR$200 000 was used to purchase 39 tents, 5 by 2,5 KVA generators, 700 blankets, 2 000 cases of bottled water, 2000 packs of reusable sanitary pads and 500 thick black plastic sheets.

Nancy Saungweme of Manicaland Friends Association urged women in the province and their friends to donate clothes among other needs to the victims.

The People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) contributed blankets worth $20 000 and groceries worth $15 000 towards this worthy cause.

“Additionally, POSB invites its clients, stakeholders and well-wishers to also lend a hand by donating any amount into the POSB Cyclone Idai Disaster Relief Account 500003343422 in order to make a difference. Support from this additional initiative will be handed over at a date and time to be announced,” the bank said in a statement.

Twenty-two truckloads were yesterday expected to depart Highlands Presbyterian Church headed for Mutare.