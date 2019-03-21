Cranes call off trip to Zimbabwe

Kampala

The Rugby Cranes Sevens team will head to Hong Kong for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series qualifiers untested.

This is because the team cancelled the Zimbabwe trip and opted for a domestic camp ahead of the World Rugby Sevens Series qualifier, the Hong Kong Sevens early next month.

The team was meant to use the Zimbabwe tournament on Saturday and Sunday as trial games ahead of the HongKong 7s due set for April 5 to 7.

Tolbert Onyango, the team coach, confirmed the development, saying they had opted to camp starting next week.

“The trip to Zimbabwe has been cancelled, but I will be naming the final squad on Monday before we go to camp,” he said, but he was silent on why such a decision was taken.

However, Uganda Rugby Union chief executive officer Ramsey Olinga, when contacted, said that it was a decision of the team management

“Team management feared that there would be fatigue, and besides that, they feared players getting injuries,” he explained.

On the exact venue for the team camp, Olinga said that the management committee was yet to inform them.

Last year, during the Hong Kong Sevens, the team defeated Chile 14-10, Georgia 26-10, but lost to Germany 26-0 in the quarter-finals.

— Online