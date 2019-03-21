Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

Police detectives have intercepted a large consignment of smuggled goods including livestock products and 27 tonnes of a banned energy drink.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, chief veterinary import and export officer at the Department of Veterinary Services, Chenai Majuru said all imported livestock products needed a licence and have to be inspected upon arrival into the country.

“Under normal circumstances, we issue an import permit for these products and these products usually come from establishments we as the Veterinary Services have inspected and approved for export to Zimbabwe,” Majuru said.

She said the products were possibly detrimental to the health of Zimbabweans because they may have poisonous substances like salmonella.

“We do not know whether these are fit for human consumption and what diseases the products would be carrying. The products could be carrying anything from salmonella that can be detrimental to our health as Zimbabweans,” Majuru said. “Because the products here have no legal documents, I cannot vouch that they are safe. We will be destroying all the consignments.”

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also said the Criminal Investigation Department recovered 27 tonnes of an energy drink called Natural Power High Energy Drink banned by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

“We have here 27 tonnes of the Natural Power High Energy Drink which came into the country illegally. MCAZ said the energy drink is not allowed in Zimbabwe because it hampers the health of citizens,” he said.

Reports suggest authorities in South Africa and Zambia had conducted tests on the energy drink and found that it was adulterated with viagra, a medication used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Nyathi warned police would arrest anyone found in possession of the illegal products.

“Our officers are going to pounce on anyone who is going to be found deceiving the government and authorities by bringing in substances which are dangerous to the wellbeing of the people of Zimbabwe,” Nyathi said.