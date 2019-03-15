Chinese turn iconic Charter House into luxury hotel

BY Mishma Chakanyuka

Chinese multinational company Touchroad International says it will partner local property firm, Mashonaland Holdings Limited, in the development of a five-star hotel in Harare.

Touchroad International Holdings chairman, He Liehui, told journalists after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mashonaland Holdings that the project was expected to cost more than $10 million

The development would see one of Mashonaland Holding’s iconic properties, Charter House, being remodelled into an 80-room hotel, with state-of-the-art facilities.

“It’s a very big investment because the building is old, it’s over 60 years old now, so a lot of systems need to be built. There is a need for new technology and security systems. The investment will probably draw a lot of thousands (of dollars), I think we will invest more than $10 million,” he said.

“Our policy is localisation, and since the building is here, the tourists will come here and pay here and they check in here. It’s our first time to partner with a local company. If we hear it can be a success, we can partner with other countries,” he said.

In a speech read on her behalf, Tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira said the development would revitalise Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.

“The development is, indeed, a significant one as it comes at a time the tourism industry in Harare is in dire need for revitalisation, new offerings and above all the need for additional luxury hotels. The project is poised to change the face of tourism in the capital by adding a five-star luxury accommodation.”