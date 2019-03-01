Chibaya trial fails to kick-off

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

The trial of MDC organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, who is facing charges of subverting a constitutionally-elected government, failed to kick off at the Gweru Magistrates’ Court yesterday after the State failed to produce witnesses.

Provincial magistrate, Charity Maphosa postponed the matter to March 8. Chibaya is out on $1 000 bail.

The State alleges that between December 16 and January 2 and at the MDC Midlands provincial offices in Gweru, Chibaya connived with Learnmore Magorimbo, the Zimbabwe National Youth Alliance national chairperson, to mobilise people for a nationwide demonstration.

The alleged communication was done between certain cellphone numbers the State says will be revealed in court.

Chibaya also allegedly communicated with MDC supporters through a news article published in a local daily newspaper, where his intention was to subvert a constitutional government.

As a result of the alleged communication, the court heard that massive violent demonstrations occurred in Mkoba, Mtapa and Ascot high-density suburbs in Gweru and the accused was seen among the riotous group.

The court also heard that a number of properties were destroyed by demonstrators, taking heed of his campaign to overthrow the government through unconstitutional means.

However, Chibaya through his lawyer, Reginald Chidawanyika, denied the charges, saying they were part of concerted efforts to end his political career and were originated by his nemesis.