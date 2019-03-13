Changamire Leo to stage comeback

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

LOCAL traditional musician and author Leonard Chinyere, also known as Changamire Leo, has promised his fans a comeback with a second album after walking away from the stage four years ago.

The musician told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that he had been away from the limelight, but was ready to return and had hammered deals to perform at some local leisure spots.

“My band is currently rehearsing for a thunderous comeback on stage. We have a Zim Café deal to start this April, same as with Red Café. We will be going back on stage next month,” he said.

“This year, I will be releasing my second album, which is already cooking. It hasn’t got a title yet, but the theme is mimbayenzou (elephant’s pregnancy), which refers to an artiste who has gone through a difficult time and has faced all sorts of rejection, as it takes time for artistes to be accepted. So, I am saying the elephant has finally given birth.”

The multi-skilled artiste said he was also an author, painter and potter, and was currently working on his debut novel themed around xenophobia, which rocked South Africa a few years ago.

Although Changamira Leo is a traditional music artiste, he said he fuses genres to come up with what he calls urban Chimurenga sounds.

“I try to fuse genres. I am trying to come up with urban Chimurenga sounds, which I believe will give a second chance to Chimurenga music, which is almost becoming irrelevant these days,” he said.

Changamire Leo released his first album in 2014 titled Hwehuwe, which spoke about orphanhood. The album carried the songs including Hwehuwe, Nhongwa, Peaceful Heart and Zimusoro; in which Suluman Chimbetu featured and was produced at Monolio Studios.