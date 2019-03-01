Cal_VIN faces litmus test at solo concert

BY SINDISO DUBE

AFTER a poor solo performance last year at the Cal_VIN’s “Made In Bulawayo” concert, rapper Cal_VIN is expected to redeem lost pride, as he hosts his debut show with a live band themed Cal_Vin Unplugged tomorrow night at the Bulawayo Theatre.

At the Cal_VIN’s “Made In Bulawayo” concert, the award-winning rapper and his supporting acts drew echoes in the small Luveve Hall, which appeared to be big on the rainy day.

The hall was virtually “empty”.

On Saturday, the self-proclaimed Zimbabwe’s best rapper, Cal_VIN faces a litmus test to prove his prowess and how big his brand and fan base have grown.

Interestingly, Cal_VIN is set to step out of his comfort zone as he is set to perform with a live band led by Nathaniel Oktopus, who was also part of Marabini’s Ntunjambila launch at the same venue.

The rapper told Southern Eye Life & Style that the concert derived from the desire not to be confined to bookings as he seeks to create opportunities for himself.

“If Winky D and Jah Prayzah can do it, I can also do it. There is more advantage in promoting yourself, you get to decide how, when and how much you will get. This year I am focusing on my personal growth, I can’t wait for someone to bring in an artist from Harare so that I get booked to be part of the supporting acts,” he said.

“I feel like my brand has grown big over the past years and I am able to host my own shows now. As artistes, we should not be crybabies by crying foul over bookings, instead let’s call the shots, let’s gauge the mood by doing our own events. I don’t want to wait for bookings and being put as a supporting act whenever an outsider comes to our city.”

Cal_VIN and Oktopus have worked together before on live instrumented songs, which have a potential to carry the night if included on the playlist.

The singer’s hit track Banjalo Abantu, which won him the Skyz Metro FM Music awards in the Best Hip-Hop category, is a product of the duo’s efforts, as they later worked on the extended play Uthando, which carries tracks such as Kuwe, featuring Vusa Mukaya, Amanga, Xola, Beautiful Temptation and the title track.

Tickets for the show are going for $10.