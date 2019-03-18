Byo producers welcome new awards category

BY SINDISO DUBE

BULAWAYO music producers have welcomed the decision by organisers of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards to add the Outstanding Music Producer category as part of the new five awards added this year.

Music producers had bemoaned the lack of awards, specifically for them, given the role they play in music production.

The five new categories added to the traditional twelve are Outstanding Music Producer, Outstanding Arts Personality from outside Bulawayo, Outstanding Choral Music Group, Outstanding Arts Educator (Primary School) and Outstanding Artiste in the Community.

Nathaniel Oktopus, the man behind the production of Jeys Marabini’s latest offering Ntunjambila, said it’s high time producers were appreciated.

“I think it’s long overdue. It made no sense to award artistes and not the makers of the music. Most of the time, producers are not even known. People just know the musician and the song, but where that song came from, no one knows,” he said.

Oktopus, who has also worked with Willis Wataffi and Cal_Vin, among others, said he was also hoping to clinch the gong.

Another producer, Kesani “Murphy Cubic” Ncube, concurred: “I think it’s a good thing because people will get to know the masterminds behind the music. Music producers are the backbones to the creation of all your favourite songs, so they should get more recognition for their contributions.”

Award-winning house producer and wheelspinner Skaiva also welcomed the gesture.

“Finally, the most important people behind hit songs are going to be recognised. Artistes are nothing without the producer,” he said.

This year’s edition will be held on June 29 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) hall 4 after the nominees dinner party scheduled for June 27 at the ZITF hall 5. Tickets for the ceremony go on sale today at $15 for (VVIP), $10 (VIP) and $5 (general).