Byo police ban carrying of dangerous weapons

BY NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO police have launched an operation banning the carrying of dangerous weapons following a spate of armed robberies in the city.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday confirmed that operation No to the carrying of dangerous weapons, would start today and end in June.

“The reason for the prohibition follows an upsurge in crime involving violence in the form of murder, assault, malicious damage to property and kidnapping in Bulawayo province,” he said.

“This prohibition order also includes all policing areas which fall under Bulawayo central district, Suburban and Bulawayo west district.”

He said in terms of the Public Order and Security Act, any person who failed to comply with such a prohibition order was liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months or to both such fine and imprisonment.

Last month, police launched a manhunt for four armed robbers who had attacked a family at Mahatshula.

Police told Southern Eye that the four masked robbers, who were armed with an iron bar, knocked at the door and got into the house of the complainant, tied his wife’s legs and hands with an electric cord before covering her with a blanket.

The gang then assaulted the husband with fists and an iron bar, demanding money.

The robbers got away with $400 in bond notes, R18 500, two cellphones, a tablet and a sewing machine.

Last year, police also recovered the body of a suspected rape victim along Nugget Road in the Westgate area.

In the second incident, an unidentified woman was found dead on a pavement at the corner of 12th Avenue and Fort Street.

In the other incident, police said an identified man was found lying unconscious, with a deep cut at the back of the head along Birkenhead Road opposite Pumula Bar in Sizinda suburb.

Another unidentified man was also found dead along a gravel road in Mpopoma suburb.