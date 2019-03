The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services has announced the latest number of Cyclone Idai casualties.

Number of casualties in Zimbabwe as of 20/03/19

Total deaths 139

Missing 189

Injured 144

Marooned 136

Chimanimani district is the hardest hit district with 127 deaths, 187 missing persons, 138 injured and 136 marooned.

The report covered the 8 Districts of Manicaland.