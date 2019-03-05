Latest: Bosso, Caps in early PSL shoot out

Sports Reporter

The Highlanders versus Caps United clash in week two of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is the first blockbuster clash of the new season.

The two giants, who come into the season, with a lot of ambition, will clash at Barbourfields stadium following their week one matches where Caps United take on new boys Manica Diamonds while Highlanders have a tricky opener against Black Rhinos in Harare.

Fixtures for the new season were published by the Premier Soccer League yesterday and they have set the tone for the season.

Dynamos begin the season away to Mushowani while champions FC Platinum kick off with a tough tie against Harare City in Harare.

The first Highlanders versus Dynamos clash of the season will be played on week 12 while the big Harare derby comes in week 15.

Download full fist here