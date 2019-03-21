Bodybuilders brace for Iron Lion Nutrition Novice tourney

By Freeman Makopa

Zimbabwe’s top bodybuilders will be looking to outdo each other when they take part at this year’s edition of Iron Lion Nutrition Novice Zimbabwe to be held at Zimbabwe College of Music on Saturday next week.

National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness secretary-general Quiet Shangai said: “The objective of this particular event is to recruit athletes, judges and volunteers. It will also assists the system in having a gist of how the 2019 season will be like. In light of the above, it is an important event. Our aim is to make bodybuilding one of the flagship sports in the country.

“This event is meant for those who are yet to do a novice show, provincial shows or higher. Only those who have done district, gym or sub districts shows will be allowed to participate.”

Shangai urged upcoming bodybuilders to take the tournament seriously as it has the capacity to earn them a chance to rise to the top.

“We are so excited about this event. Novice is obviously the most important show on our calendar. We recruit most of our future champions there. Take Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, for example, which has been doing extremely well and producing champions in the past three years, it’s because they take Novice competition seriously.”

This year, the tournament has seen Iron Lion Nutrition, Generations Shop Fitters, Cards Unlimited, Perspectives, Supplement Factory, Kingsport Investments, Gidza and Musclerage coming on board to sponsor the country’s top bodybuilding event.

Athletes will battle it out in six categories, namely senior men bodybuilding open, junior men under-23, men’s physique open, men’s fitness, women fitness development, wheelchair men bodybuilding and two new divisions are to be introduced, namely men’s fitness model and women fitness model as exhibition divisions.