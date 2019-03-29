‘Bloodbath’ threats at Jah Prayzah show

BY LEARNMORE NYONI

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah’s much anticipated Kwekwe show slated for tonight at King Solomon’s Lifestyle Cafe will go ahead despite threats of a machete bloodbath.

A message making the rounds on social media platforms in the mining town is said to be discouraging people from attending the gig.

“Rival mining gangs are planning a bloodbath against each other during the upcoming Jah Prayzah show this coming weekend… Be very careful all those attending and don’t get caught up in the bloodbath that will see many injured and possibly dead,” read part of the message.

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, said the show will go ahead as planned.

“The show will continue as planned. We know that the message was a creation of those that do not want the show to continue,” he said.

Mushapaidze assured all revellers that there would be tight security at the event to counter any possible skirmishes.

“We are so excited to be in Kwekwe after a long absence. It’s been long since we performed there. The hotel management has promised us that there will be security from police and other security agents. We also have our own security,” he said.

King Solomon’s Café director, Solomon Matsa, assured revellers that there would be tight security during the show.

The Kanjiva hitmaker, Enzo Ishall, will be performing at the Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre in Kwekwe on the same night.

There has been a series of public murders in Kwekwe in the past week, prompting the city fathers and police to put in place tight security measures.

On Christmas Eve last year, dancehall sensation Winky D went ahead with his Kwekwe show despite warnings that he would be attacked only to abandon the show after he was pelted off the stage by rowdy revellers following the release of his track, Kasong Kejecha.