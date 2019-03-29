Black Umfolosi’s Ncube mourned

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO imbube groups say they have been left poorer after the death of Alec Ncube, who was a key member of the globe-trotting imbube outfit, Black Umfolosi.

Ncube (52) died last week after struggling with blood cancer. He had spent over 25 years with Black Umfolosi.

Men of Influence spokesperson, Mthandazo Nyoni, said they were heartbroken, adding that Ncube’s death had left a gap that would be difficult to fill.

“As imbube groups in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole we are poorer without Alec Ncube aka Mzala. Ncube was one of the people who contributed immensely to the imbube genre’s popularity, especially here in Bulawayo,” he said.

“Ncube was always jovial, ever smiling and I got to know him through imbube music as he was very loyal to the genre. We are heartbroken.”

Ukukhanya Kwezwe spokesperson, Mayibongwe Madihwa Ncube, said they would never forget him as he loved their group and kept motivating them.

“As Ukukhanya Kwezwe, we will live to remember him. He loved our group so much and we enjoyed each time we were with him. We are hurt and this is so painful to us,” he said.

Sunduza Dance Theatre spokesperson Charles Banda said Ncube contributed a lot in the arts industry and raised the country’s flag high.

“We are mourning together with Black Umfolosi. Ncube contributed a lot in the arts industry. He raised the Zimbabwe flag high, including Bulawayo. Ncube presented his dance moves on stage in a unique and stunning manner which would catch the eye. Each time he sang, people got excited, especially when he was with my late father Simon Banda, a founder member of Sunduza Dance Theatre. It was like they were competing on who is the best, so it gave people an interest to watch them do their acts,” he said.

Banda said it was important to honour music legends while they were still alive and not after they are gone.

“I think it’s high time we honour our living legends than to remember them when they are gone. This will also show them that we appreciate the work they would have done in the arts industry,” he said.

“Ncube was like a father to me, as I got all the advice I needed and he encouraged me all the time.

“We lost a guru in the imbube genre. You will be missed Ncube,” he said.