Big Brother Africa personality sues Manica Africa

BY CHARLES LAITON

Former Big Brother Africa personality, Wendall Parson has petitioned the High Court seeking an order to compel Manica Africa Limited to pay him $122 000 for a coal delivery deal.

Parsons filed summons at the High Court on February 22, 2019, with Manica Africa Limited entering its appearance to defend the litigation on February 25.

In his declaration, Parson said he entered into an oral agreement with Manica Africa, in which he delivered coal on behalf of the company to various destinations, but the respondent refused to pay for his services.

“Sometime in August 2018, the plaintiff (Wendall Parsons) and defendant (Manica Africa Limited) entered into an oral agreement. In terms of the agreement, the plaintiff undertook to deliver the defendant’s (coal) to various destinations,” Parson said.

“It was also a term of the contract that the defendant would pay the plaintiff immediately upon receiving an invoice from the plaintiff. The plaintiff delivered coal at a cost of $66 000 for the months of October, November and December and $56 000 for the month of January.

“Despite demand the defendant has failed, refused and/or neglected to effect the said payments, wherefore plaintiff claims against the defendant is payment of the sum of $122 000, cost of suit on an attorney-client scale, interest on the said amount at the prescribed rate of interest calculated from the date of service of summons to the date of payment in full.”

The matter is still pending.