Benza brothers breath life into showbiz

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE Benza brothers, Tariro and Tafadzwa, who made their name in education and sports through their Herentals Group of Colleges, have now have entered the showbiz world.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style, the Benza brothers said their entrance into showbiz was not for financial gain, but a way of giving back to the community through talent identification and upliftment.

“We have decided to give a helping hand to upcoming musicians through our Mabrothers Entertainment Company so that they realise their desired life dreams. The idea is to give financial support to our musicians so that they can compete at international level and recognise their abilities,” Tariro said.

“Zimbabwe is awash with talent, but what is lacking is financial support. So Mabrothers Entertainment Company strives to promote local musicians through rendering financial help in recording, music marketing and facilitating synergies with other big musicians in and outside the country.”

Tariro said they had already secured the signatures of a sizeable number of Zimdancehall musicians, among them Lindsay, Quality Mashasha and wheelspinner Charly B, as a way to fulfil their objective of identifying, nurturing and promoting young artistes.

Lindsay and Quality managed to charm the Benza brothers after they featured on the Mabrothers Riddim that was produced last year by seasoned producer PTK.

“A number of Zimdancehall musicians featured on the riddim, but Lindsay and Quality were outstanding. Accordingly, they got the opportunity to sign a one-year renewable contract with us,” he said.

“The project is not for profit. The idea is to empower artistes so that they realise their dreams. That’s all we want to achieve. We dream to see Zimdancehall musicians invited to perform in Jamaica, and not vice-versa.”

Mashasha said he was happy for the opportunity to explore his music talents after a single, Kumagumo, in which he collaborated with afro-fusion group Savanfriq, made up of two sisters — Savannah Nsompa and Ephrical Munemo — courtesy of the Benza brothers.

“I am happy that through the Benza brothers, I am enjoying my musical journey, which previously was not that rosy due to financial constraints. After my single which I collaborated with Savanfriq, we are now planning on a collaboration album,” he said.