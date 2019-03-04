Babes Wodumo’s dad threatens to take law ‘into own hands’ over abuse video

TSHISALIVE

Babes Wodumo’s father, Reverend Welcome Simelane, has vowed to take the law into his own hands if justice does not prevail after a video of the Wololo hitmaker being physically assaulted, allegedly by Mampintsha, went viral on Monday morning.

Video clips that were apparently recorded from Babes’ Instagram Stories showed the star being slapped several times by a man, alleged to be Mampintsha. The video has sparked widespread outrage with calls for Mampintsha to be arrested dominating the news and social media.

Simelane told TshisaLIVE he was fuming after he saw the video.

“I’m sick and tired of him (Mampintsha) and I’ve reached a point where I want to take the law into my own hands …”