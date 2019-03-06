Artuz official jailed 30 days for assault

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) secretary-general Robson Chere was on Monday sentenced to a 30-day jail term by Goromonzi magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka, over a violence incident which took place during the January 16 protests against fuel price hikes.

Chere, a science teacher at Acturus Mine High School denied the allegations through his lawyer Douglas Coltart. He said he will appeal against both conviction and sentence at the High Court.

Chakanyuka ruled Chere had the option of paying $100 fine, failure of which he would serve a month in jail.

“Basically, Chere was convicted and we are not happy about that. That was unjust and we are going to appeal against both conviction and sentence at the High Court,” Coltart said.

According to court papers, on January 16, at around 3pm, Chere and his accomplices went to TN Gold Arcturus Mine main gate.

On arrival at the gate, the three questioned why the security guards manning the gate were at work when the country was on a ‘shutdown’. The trio threatened to bring a truckload of people to assault all those who were working at the mine.

An argument ensued which resulted in Chere assaulting one of the guards.

George Manhidza represented the State.