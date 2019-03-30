Amidu in line for debut

BY FORTUNE MBELE

MIDFIELDER Brett Amidu is in line for his Chicken Inn debut against ZPC Kariba at Luveve Stadium this afternoon after recovering from injury.

The 23-year-old former Dynamos and FC Platinum midfielder sustained soft tissue injuries in an invitational pre-season tournament in Malawi earlier this month and missed preparatory matches against Highlanders and Harare City.

He has, however, been declared fit and could feature against the power utility side today, with coach Joey Antipas pleased with the clean bill of health in his camp.

“He (Amidu) is fit. All the other players that have been registered with us are up for selection to either start or sit on the bench. We are ready for the start of the season and need all the ingredients, including luck and good performance. It’s the first game of the season and we don’t know what ZPC Kariba have in store for us. We just have to go out there and put up a good show,” Antipas said.

Club secretary Tavengwa Hara yesterday said all the players who were recommended by the coach have been registered with the Premier Soccer League, including Valentine Kadonzvo whose signing has put the Gamecocks in dispute with Dynamos.

Despite threatening to litigate, DeMbare have not escalated the case with the authorities.

“We have managed to register all the players that the coach recommended,” Hara said.

Missing in the squad is defender Last Sithole, who recently completed his trials at South African side Highlands Park.

The Gamecocks were the busiest on the market in pre-season, bringing on board more than half a dozen players and are gunning for their second title this year after winning their first in 2015.

ZPC Kariba head to Bulawayo under the tutelage of coach Godfrey Tamirepi .

The power utility side signed former FC Platinum and Highlanders midfielder Nigel Makumbe, defensive midfielder Brian Juru, formerly with Chicken Inn and ex-Dynamos defender James Marufu.

Some of the top players that are at the side include Tawanda Nyamandwe, captain Tendai Hove as well as defenders Sylvester Appiah and Ian Nekati.