All set for CBZ Peter Gradwell Marathon

SPORTS REPORTER

THE stage has been set for what promises to be an exciting edition of this year’s CBZ Peter Gradwell Marathon to be held on March 17 at Old Georgians Sports Club, with a record field of over 1 000 participants expected to line up in one of the biggest races on the local athletics scene.

The race, which has become an annual event on the local athletics calendar, will see participants drawn from men and women’s open categories, senior, veterans (men and women) competing in four distances — the 42,2km, 21,1km, 10km, 5km and wheelchair racing.

CBZ Holdings group executive (marketing and corporate affairs) Laura Gwatiringa, whose company is sponsoring the event for the first time this year, said their partnership with the race organisers was part of their corporate social responsibility.

“We believe it is our shared responsibility to partner with society to promote the well-being of our stakeholders and the community at large,” she said.

“Although we have supported other sports like soccer, cricket, rugby, and darts inter alia; we had not yet started participating actively in the marathon space hence our inaugural marathon that has already started to generate a lot of interest and enthusiasm given the levels and numbers of enquiries we are getting through our various touch points.”

In addition to the cash incentives, which will be announced next week, a number of other activities have been lined up to further spice up this year’s CBZ Peter Gradwell Marathon.

“We are serious about marathon running and we would like to make it worthwhile for those taking part,” Gwatiringa said.