A touch of Jazz on women’s day

BY ALBERT MASAKA

JAZZ lovers will be in for a treat tomorrow at the Zimbabwe College of Music (ZMC) in Harare when the Maizon Tazvitya-led Afro-jazz outfit, Ancient Tribes, celebrates the International Women’s Day during a multi-racial family event set to be graced by top local musicians.

Tazvitya told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that his band had released a single titled Majurumbwe, off his forthcoming album Pfubvunza.

The album was produced by Mehluli “Taz” Moyo of the Africa Revenge fame.

“Celebrations will take place accompanied by music and dance at the ZCM from 2pm until late led by our newly-formed jazz outfit, Ancient Tribes and will feature various musicians to celebrate our women, who are very special,” he said.

Tazvitya said he was confident that the new jazz outfit was part of the re-invention of Zimbabwe’s music.

“Ancient Tribes is an Afro-jazz outfit, which owes its success to my never-say-die spirit,” he said.

Tazvitya said his voice was an addition to the ever-growing call for unity.

“Ours is not a band, but a family, which believes in oneness and our genre is called Guruuswa music,” he said, adding that this music had an Afrocentric feel.

Born and bred in Dzivarasekwa, Tazvitya first came into contact with music instruments in church, where he led several praise and worship teams. He was later nurtured by Chipawo.

He was one of the pioneering artistes at the late Oliver Mtukudzi’s Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

Currently, he is holding shows aimed at furthering the girl child and women’s rights.