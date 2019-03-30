30 corporates join NewsDay fun run

BY SHARON SIBINDI

ABOUT 600 Bulawayo residents, including the local business community, took part in the NewsDay annual charity fun run held in the city on Saturday.

Athletes participated in the 10km run and 5km charity walk, whose proceeds have been channelled to Entembeni Old People’s Home and Cyclone Idai victims.

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chief operating officer Kangai Maukazuva said 30 corporates participated in the charity event.

“We started this last year and the growth is very significant because this year, we had about 30 corporates coming either as donors or just partners. We had others coming to pitch their tents to show their products. We had police, ambulances, almost every service provider was here, Bulawayo Athletics Board and so on,” he said.

“It was very successful and in terms of turnout, there were over 600 people and there were also a considerable number of children. We believe that this thing is actually growing and the only thing that we can look forward to is making sure that next year, we plan better and grow it further. I think even the community of Bulawayo is also happy because when you see a lot of people coming to participate, it means there’s a lot of acceptance. We believe that the people who are going to receive the donations are going to be helped. A lot of help came from United Refineries and a lot of other people came to support us to make this event successful.”

Kangai said Entembeni would benefit from the event.

“What we have done as far as Cyclone Idai is concerned, is that we have collected and bought a lot of groceries. So if you look at Harare, we actually needed about three trucks to take things from our offices because we had quite a lot of people coming in. Stuff came in and a lot of people came and dropped clothes, blankets and shoes among other things,” he said.

“… This effort [charity run] is really for the Bulawayo community. It’s not for the cyclone; it’s something that we have planned to benefit this community. NewsDay, Southern Eye and AMH originally, our founders also come from here.’

AMH was partnered by Ingwebu Breweries, United Refineries, National Aids Council, Bulawayo City Council, Everest, Edgars, Maita and Arenel, while the Bulawayo Athletics Board co-ordinated the

race.