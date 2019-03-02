2 illegal miners choke to death

By Simbarashe Sithole

Two illegal miners choked to death after inhaling toxic gases at the disused Murakadzi Mine in Mount Darwin on Monday.

Dariasi Chikwasha (35) and his colleague Givas Patrick, both from Kushinga village under Chief Madziwa, suffocated while mining for gold in an abandoned shaft.

The two suffered breathing problems before calling for help from their colleagues.

Sanius Mavhura rushed to the scene to assist Chikwasha, who was already unconscious, but he too collapsed while trying to help.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm two deaths in Mt Darwin, where two illegal miners died after inhaling toxic gases. The two were ferried to Mt Darwin Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon admission,” said Mundembe.

The police warned illegal miners not to open abandoned mines since they would not be aware of the reasons that led to their abandonment.

“Illegal miners should not use abandoned mines as reasons which led to their abandonment would not be clear to them, above all they should formalise their activities.”