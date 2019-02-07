ZTA replaces Kaseke

By Freeman Makopa

Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Priscah Mupfumira has appointed Rita Likukuma as Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) acting chief executive officer, effective from February 1, 2019.

In a statement yesterday, ZTA spokesperson Godfrey Koti said Likukuma had replaced Karikoga Kaseke, who has not reported for work since November 2018 on medical grounds.

“The Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Priscah Mupfumira and the ZTA have seconded to the board Mrs Rita Likukuma on an acting role of chief executive with effect from February 1, 2019. ZTA chief operating officer Mr Givemore Chidzidzi had been acting since November 2018 on behalf of Karikoga Kaseke, who has been off work on medical grounds,” the statement read.

Likukuma is currently serving as the deputy chairperson of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and non-executive director of PG Industries, among other portfolios.

Kaseke has led ZTA since July 2005 after a reassignment from the Ministry of Transport and Communications where he was permanent secretary.