ZITF preparations gather momentum

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has sold 68% of its exhibition space, as preparations for this year’s edition of the trade showcase gather pace, an official has said.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The show, set to run from April 23 to 27, will be under the theme: Propagating Industrial Growth through Trade and Investment.

The theme, according to ZITF Company’s acting general manager, Nicholas Ndebele, is a rallying call for industry and commerce to explore and cement

synergies that promote trade and investment.

“Preparations for the 60th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair are gaining momentum and the organisers are upbeat and charged with positivity for a successful show,” Ndebele said.

“The diamond jubilee show takes place against a backdrop of Zimbabwe’s re-engagement with the international community and renewed impetus to work

together to achieve a positive socio-economic outlook for Zimbabwe”.

To date, Ndebele said 33 934 square metres of exhibition space, representing a 68% occupancy rate, has been taken up by a total of 180 exhibitors.

“This compares favourably to the booking situation at the same time last year where 143 exhibitors had taken up 31 584 square metres of space,” he said.

He said foreign interest in the exhibition has been high, with confirmed foreign representation coming from Japan, Malawi and Mozambique.

From the end of last year, Ndebele said ZITF had been engaged in a concerted foreign participation drive that includes one-on-one meetings with a total of 30 foreign heads of missions based in Zimbabwe and representing target countries from Southern African Development Community, South America, Asia and

previously dormant markets such as Europe and North America.

“As the country continues on its sustainable industrial development agenda, ZITF 2019 will be an ideal platform for individuals, companies and communities with bankable investment projects to showcase them to potential investors and partners,” Ndebele said.

“We are hopeful for a speedy conclusion to these discussions, culminating in trade and investment delegations from the afore-mentioned countries during ZITF 2019.”

ZITF will host the international business conference, original equipment manufacturers forum and innovators forum, which seek to address challenges faced by the industry in linking practitioners with researchers and innovators.