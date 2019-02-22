Zim’s Glorious Melodies for Asian festivals

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

LOCAL choral music, Glorious Melodies Choir is set to raise the country’s flag high, having qualified to showcase their musical prowess at two major festivals in China and Singapore.

In China, the choir is set to perform at the fourth edition of the The Heart of Chorus International Choral Festival and the competition pencilled for May 19 to 31 in Shanghai, China while two months later, they are scheduled to fly for the 12th edition of the Oriental Concentus International Choral Festival set for July 29 to August 1 in Singapore.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, the choir’s spokesperson Bonny Kanyenze said they were seeking for sponsorship to fulfill the Asian trips.

“This is a unique opportunity for us as a choir and for the arts, culture and tourism sectors of Zimbabwe at large. It is towards these endeavours that we hereby request support from corporates and other relevant stakeholders so that we are able to fulfill the assignment,” he said.

“The Heart of Chorus International Choral Festival is expected to feature over 50 choirs from China and overseas. The festival functions positively in popularising choral works, revealing characteristics and trends of choral arts,” he said.

“The Orientale Concentus celebrates a decade of cultural diversity through choral music, the festival incorporates community programmes that raise social awareness and promote civic mindedness, among participants.”

Kanyenze said the festivals were of great importance as they provide an opportunity to exchange notes as well as collaborate with international choirs.

The 90-member choir that boasts of phenomenal choristers, instrumentalists and choreographers is a registered membership driven community and welfare trust based in Chitungwiza and Harare, with a membership of 100 people, aged 16 years and above.