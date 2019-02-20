Zim school rowers tackle SA’s best

By Freeman Makopa

More than 50 athletes drawn from Chisipite, St George’s College, Arundel and Peter House schools are set to travel to South Africa to participate at the South African Schools Rowing Regatta to be held at Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria from March 1 to 3.

This is the largest regatta in South Africa, attracting 1 403 athletes from more than 40 schools and clubs around the country.

Rowing Association of Zimbabwe (RAZ) president Andrew Lorimer said a team of top athletes has been selected to represent the country.

He said the athletes would gain exposure to international competition.

“We want our youngsters to participate in South African tournaments because South Africa has been performing well at the international stage and having our athletes there helps them develop into better athletes because they will be battling some of the best in the region,” Lorimer said.

“Our athletes also participated recently in East London, South Africa, and won all the events so this shows that we are on the right track in trying to make sure that we equip our athletes with the right training.”

He added that such exposure would help the local rowers when they participate in international events.

Last year, the same schools participated at the annual schools rowing event and gave a good performance.