Zim left with one week’s supply of bread flour

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

ZIMBABWE is left with less than a week’s supply of bread flour due to non-payment of imported wheat by the central bank.

In a letter dated Februay 18 and addressed to National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe president Ngoni Mazango, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) general manager, Lynette Veremu, said current stocks for wheat for bread flour had depleted to 5 800 metric tonnes.

“We regret to advise that the current stocks for foreign wheat for bread flour have depleted to 5 800 metric tonnes, and at a blend ration of 50% with local wheat, we are left with less than eight days of national bread flour supplies. This, as you already know, is due to non-payment for foreign wheat despite numerous promises we got from Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe,” she said.

The letter was copied to Industry minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri, central bank governor John Mangudya and GMAZ chairman Tafadzwa Musarara.

“The GMAZ secretariat was directed to check both foreign and local wheat stocks on a daily basis required for production of bread flour…. We have about 30 000 MT of wheat for bread in Beira and about 22 000 MT of wheat in a bonded warehouse in Harare available immediately after presentation of telegraphic transfers swift copy.”