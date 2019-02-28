ZHDA retains most executive members in elections

BY VANESSA GONYE

THE Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) retained its president Elias Muzoremba and most of the previous executives in elections held at the weekend.

Most of the executives led a 40-day-long industrial action from December 1 last year, crippling operations at many public health institutions.

In a statement, ZHDA said the elections were held timeously and within the confines of the constitution, as the current interim executive’s term is set to end today.

“Several posts were declared null and void after members unanimously refused to vote and approve all members even those who were in absentia,” the statement read.

Other members of the executive include Brian Mbanje (deputy president), Mthabisi Bhebhe (secretary-general) and Prince Butau (treasurer-general), while for the national council, only one candidate, Erick Sadomba was approved.

The executive said its previous members, Amos Tsopo and Patrick Mugoni, were allegedly unwilling to surrender ZHDA property and account details, while at the same time refusing to account for $24 000 in membership fees.