Zanu PF wary of simmering divisions

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Zanu PF has warned its members to stop the ongoing arbitrary expulsions, suspensions and vote-of-no confidence targeting top officials, saying such acts could trigger disunity in the party.

In a statement, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the party had noted the resurgence of votes of no confidence – a feat that was popular at the height of factional fights pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s then Team Lacoste and the fallen G40 clique led by former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

“Previously, disunity forces under the G40 cabal used votes-of-no-confidence to purge party members perceived to be against their destabilisation agenda. Summary dismissal of a party official through a vote-of-no-confidence should only be occasioned in extraordinary circumstances and can only be passed upon gross incompetence and/or dereliction of duty, gross misconduct or disloyalty and treachery,” Khaya Moyo said.

“Membership rights are sacrosanct, hence they should always unreservedly be observed. The principles of natural justices must be the underlining factor.”

Last week, the youth league passed a vote-of-no-confidence against its leadership led by Pupurai Togarepi, deputy secretary Lewis Matutu, secretary for administration secretary Tendai Chirau, Admire Mahachi and Mercy Mugomo.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka was on Sunday also stripped of her provincial treasurer’s post.

Mliswa-Chikoka was booted out after the ruling party’s provincial executive council passed a vote-of-no-confidence against her.

According to Moyo, votes-of-no-confidence should comply with procedures set out under article 28 general provision, section 265-266 of the party’s constitution. “The motion must specify the reasons for the vote of no confidence and must be such that the accused member can easily glean the exact basis of the motion,” he said.