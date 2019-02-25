Zanu PF activist sues Gweru lawyer for US$2,7m

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

ZANU PF activist and losing candidate in the ruling party primary elections for Gweru Urban, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka has filed a $2,7 million defamation lawsuit against Gweru-based lawyer Brian Dube.

Chinyoka, who is based in Harare, claimed Dube falsely accused him of assaulting him at the Gweru Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

When the alleged assault happened, Dube, who is also Gweru Urban MP, was representing Chiwundura legislator Livingstone Chimina (MDC Alliance), who is facing charges of inciting violence.

Chinyoka has since been charged with assault and threats of future violence and is yet to appear in court to answer to the charges.

In a counter-claim filed on Wednesday under case number HC 1353/19, Chinyoka is demanding

US$308 083 as defamation damages and US$2 460 010 for “injurious falsehood”.

“The plaintiff’s claim is for payment in the sum of US$308 083 and US$2 460 010 being damages for defamation and injurious falsehood, plus interest thereon at the prescribed rate from the date of summons to the date of payment and costs of suit, as more fully appears in the attached declaration which is incorporated herewith,” the lawsuit read.

Dube has 10 days to respond to the defamation lawsuit.