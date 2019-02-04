Woman dies after being thrown into disused mine

TWO Zvishavane men last week appeared in court on allegations of causing the death of a woman, who they assaulted and threw into a disused mine shaft.

﻿BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Tatenda Ngwenya (22) and Givemore Matumba (25), both from Chief Mazvihwa, allegedly assaulted Gladys Zembeti at her house in the same area on December 21, 2017, before throwing her into a disused mine.

Zembeti died as a result of injuries sustained after she was thrown into the shaft.

Ngwenya and Matumba, who then went on the run, but were recently arrested, appeared before Zvishavane resident magistrate Archie Wochiunga facing murder charges.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to today.

Caroline Mafunga prosecuted.