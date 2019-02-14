With new video, Winky D’s garden gets greener

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

He keeps rising. His star keeps shining.

After being criticised for producing uncreative musical videos, and having been persecuted for producing the song, Jecha, which was viewed as being political, Winky D has not stopped.

On St Valentine’s Day, he, as promised, released a fresh gem, Mugarden, a mellow love song in which he shares vocals with Gemma Griffiths.

The song comes with a beautiful video, set in an imaginary Garden of Eden.

Gemma is an unheralded Zimbabwean musician, now based in Cape Town, South Africa, and has produced a number of tracks, including a piano remix of Winky D’s Musarova Bigiman, and the late Andy Brown’s Mapurisa.

She has a great voice, and she blends very well with Winky in MuGarden.

The instrumentation is a slow-tempo dancefloor rhythm, one that a couple can sway and swing to, and sounds a lot like a St Valentine’s Day tune.

To be sure the track was to sound perfect, Winky D got the services of instrumentalist and producer Maselo on the lead guitar, and Oskid did the production.

SOS Media Production, with offices in South Africa and Nigeria worked on the video production.

The video is doing so well on YouTube that it has already racked over 20,000 views within hours of being published.