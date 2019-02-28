Winky D takes muGarden to Mzansi

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

DANCEHALL music sensation Winky D is set to rekindle his romance with his South Africa-based fans when he takes his latest offering, MuGarden, to the inaugural African Love Affair Concert set for April 28 at Time Square’s Sun Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria.

The Kasong Kejecha hitmaker last performed across the Limpopo about two years ago.

The Ninja president is currently ridding high with his latest song, MuGarden. The video of the song has set a record on the showbiz scene, reaching over one million views on YouTube within a space of two weeks

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, the concert organiser Munya Jerenyama, said the show is meant to unite Africans through music and empower struggling entrepreneurs living in South Africa.

“The inaugural African Love Affair Concert, which will feature our own renowned dancehall chanter Winky D, Nokwazi and Benny Mayengani (all from South Africa), DJ Cosmo (Zambia), and Zani Challe (Malawi) is meant to unite African nationals through music,” he said.

“It’s a remarkable event that will see Winky D re-engaging with his fans, who he last entertained two years ago. It is going to be a unique gig to be ever hosted in Gauteng province. It will start from 10am until midnight and upcoming musicians will also feature.”

He said tickets for the concert were being sold in batches, with proceeds set to be channelled towards assisting four struggling African entrepreneurs living in South Africa.

“Tickets are being sold in batches, with the first one already selling on Computicket at R150 (general) and R350 (golden circle. The second batch will be released in March at R200 (general) and R 400 (golden circle). No tickets will be sold at the gate,” he said.

“From the ticket sales, 10% of the proceeds is meant to assist four African nationals here who are struggling to sustain their small businesses because of lack of capital. Two of the beneficiaries will be Zimbabweans.”

He said the lucky beneficiaries would not be selected randomly, but would be identified through a competition set to run on social media platforms, with those interested expected to display what their marketing strategies were.

He said more information about the concert was available on Facebook page, The African Love Affair and Instagram handle @AfricanLoveAffair.