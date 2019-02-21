Village Superhero keeps clean water flowing in rural Zimbabwe

Rural WASH programme

Martha is one of the 96 VPMs in Mutare district who are part of the Community Based Management programme, which is a component of the Rural WASH programme aimed at capacitating members of the community to protect, maintain and repair their boreholes. They were trained by the Government of Zimbabwe’s District Development Fund through Care International, a UNICEF implementing partner.

Since 2012, UNICEF has supporting the Government of Zimbabwe, through the Rural WASH programme which is funded by the UK government through the Department of International Development (DFID) and the Swiss Development Corporation, to provide equitable and sustainable access to clean water, improved sanitation and adoption of good hygiene practices among the poor and vulnerable rural population in Zimbabwe. To date, $US52 million has been contributed towards the programme.

As of June 2018, Mutare had repaired 377 out of a target of 467 boreholes, making people like Martha critical for the success of the WASH programme.

Jennifer Dube, a villager in Gombakomba said: “The boreholes had become an eyesore because they just never worked and reminded us of our water problems. I am excited that now we are comfortable with the water we drink and we have access to water and that improves our hygiene.”

Jennifer is also a community informant who benefitted from the launched Rural WASH Information Management System (RWIMS) that allows real time systematic reporting on the status of water and sanitation facilities using the short message service (SMS).

“The new system that allows us to report the state of boreholes and other water sources in real time will improve the reaction to problems in our community. The SMS, that we will send for free, is an easy to use technology and all this coupled with the VPMs that are assisting us is a great stride in the right direction,” Jennifer said.