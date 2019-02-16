Two Chikombedzi minors drown in pit latrine

BY Garikai Mafirakureva

TWO minor siblings, Keith (5) and Divine Mavesere (3), drowned in a pit latrine following heavy rains that pounded Chiredzi on Wednesday, Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa has confirmed.

The children were reportedly left unattended by their father, who went for a beer drink at Mhlanguleni Business Centre while their mother was at Mhlanguleni Primary School, where she teaches.

The children died as a result of drowning in the latrine pit dug two weeks ago.

Police officers from Chikombedzi, who attended the scene, retrieved the bodies of the two toddlers.

A Chiredzi magistrate waived post-mortem examination as no foul play was suspected and the bodies were taken to a mortuary, awaiting burial arrangements.

Police have since urged parents to be on high alert and encouraged them not to leave minor children unattended, especially during these times of floods.

“We urge parents to be alert and not to leave minor children unattended during these days when we are receiving torrential rains almost daily,” Dhewa said.

“We also encourage adults, even motorists, not cross flooded rivers. Better late than never.”

Meanwhile, following the floods that hit Chiredzi district, scores of people were rendered homeless, while hundreds had to find alternative accommodation after water flooded their homes following torrential rains.

It has not yet been established if there were any fatalities in other areas, but army and police teams res-cued several people who had been marooned.

Churches have had to shelter some of the flood victims, while others were being housed at Chitsanga Hall.

The Civil Protection Unit is still in the process of compiling the number of affected families, which are estimated to be over 300.

Property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed by the floods.