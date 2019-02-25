Tributes to Kenya’s first Olympian

by BBC

The first Kenyan to run in the Olympics, Nyantika Maiyoro, has died at the age of 88.

Maiyoro ran under the British flag at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, coming seventh in the 5000m race with a time of 13:53:25.

He died in hospital in the south-western city of Kisii on Sunday night, after falling into a coma.

The exact cause of his illness is unclear but local media reports that he had tuberculosis.

“You were a hero, your legacy still lives,” said one Twitter user called Adams Ondimu. Another, Sera Ngige, said: “May his soul rest in peace”.