TelOne snap up Chapungu midfielder

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

TelOne FC have acquired the services of veteran midfielder James Jam from cross-town rivals Chapungu as they bid to assemble a strong squad ahead of their maiden season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Jam was one of the airmen’s stand-out players last season, having joined them during the mid-season transfer window.

He joins TelOne as a free agent after his contract with the Rodwell Dlakama-coached side lapsed at the end of December last year.

The 32-year-old former Harare City attacking midfielder was not keen on extending his stay at the Air Force side, after opting for a new lease of life at the Wifi Boys.

Though no details of the contract could be obtained, TelOne coach Joel Lupahla confirmed the arrival of Jam, who he expects to bring in top-flight experience to a side that comprises mostly Premiership novices.

“He asked to join us after his contract expired in December and we agreed to take him on since we were looking for an experienced midfielder,” Lupahla said.

“I think he will be of value to us and I think Jam and Clemence Matawu are a rare breed in our country. These guys don’t need too much coaching unlike other players.”

Jam will join forces with another veteran striker Jacob Muzokomba in forming the backbone of the youthful Wifi Boys.