Suspected macadamia nuts ‘thief’ shot at top army boss farm

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A SUSPECTED thief was allegedly shot and killed in Chipinge at a farm belonging to deputy commander of 2 Brigade, Colonel Zitterson Gideon Sabeka.

The army boss is also chairman of the Chipinge Macadamia Nut Growers’ Association.

Konazani Musekeya died at Mutare General Hospital on January 25 after a failed surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his stomach.

The army boss’ nephew, Allistair Nkomo, appeared before a Chipinge magistrate recently, facing a murder charge.

Nkomo, who was being represented by Tandiri Law Chambers, appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware, who remanded him to Monday next week on $200 bail.

He was ordered to reside at his given address and not interfere with witnesses.

Prosecutor Gift Bikita told the court that on January 21, at around 6pm, Sabeka’s son Pardon and one Tinachaona Ncube, were guarding macadamia nuts at Catsiba Farm in Chipinge .

While on patrol they saw six people allegedly stealing nuts in the middle of a field.

However, when the suspected thieves saw the pair, they ran away in different directions, with the pair in pursuit.

The pair managed to apprehend one Tymore Masango and took him to the farm’s shed where they were joined by Nkomo and recovered 81kg of the nuts.

They left him under guard by Ncube, while Nkomo and Pardon went back to patrol the fields.

Five of the suspects, on discovering that Masango had been apprehended, allegedly came back, armed with machetes, with the intention to free him.

However, when they arrived at the farm, Nkomo, who was armed with a 303 rifle, fired in their direction, causing them to flee.

They later took Masango to Junction Gate Police Base.

On their return to the farm, they were greeted by Tellmen Sithole who advised them that they had shot and injured his son Musekeya, who was taken to Chipinge District Hospital for treatment under police guard.

On January 22, he was referred to Mutare General Hospital where he was operated on to remove the bullet lodged in his stomach.

However, his condition deteriorated further and he died three days later.

A report was made to the police and Nkomo was arrested.