Support Zanu PF, ED for peace: Charumbira

President of the Chiefs Council, Fortune Charumbira, has once again demanded that all traditional leaders must support President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF to promote peace in the country.

By Simbarashe Sithole

Speaking at Chief Chapoto’s burial in Kanyemba on Sunday, Charumbira said no chief should be seen supporting an opposition party.

“All Zimbabwean chiefs belong to Zanu PF and they should support President Mnangagwa if at all they want peace. No traditional chief should be seen supporting any opposition party. That is not accepted in the history of Zimbabwe,” Charumbira said.

Recently, the High Court upheld an order compelling Local Government minister July Moyo to institute disciplinary action against Charumbira for his remarks calling on all chiefs to support Zanu PF ahead of last year’s elections.

Charumbira had applied for rescission of judgment against the order in favour of the Election Resource Centre compelling him to withdraw in writing his comments.

Turning to the deceased’s family, Charumbira urged the Chapoto clan to mourn their chief, born Peter Enock Chapoto, and not to be embroiled in succession fights.

“We are here to mourn our chief. The Chapotos, you should be seen mourning the deceased and not to be involved in succession fights; this is not a competition,” Charumbira said.