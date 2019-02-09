Super model basks in parenthood

BY SINDISO DUBE

FORMER Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, Samantha Tshuma, affectionately known as Sammy, who gave birth to her second baby in December at Belvedere Maternity Clinic in the capital, says she is enjoying motherhood and seeing her daughters grow.

The former supermodel gave birth to her second daughter, Alaina Matipoa Lungile, her second child, after Stephanie April Mhlanga, who was born in South Africa five years ago.

The super model recently told NewsDay Weekender that she was happy about the arrival of Alaina, whom she described as a “blessing”.

“I am overwhelmed by the arrival of my second baby. She is a blessing to me, the father and both families. My first child is also a blessing and when I gave birth to her, she brought more blessings and happiness in my life. Now that we have another princess, the whole family is happy and excited to live and share a life with her (Alaina),” she said.

“Being a mother comes with more responsibilities and the birth of Alaina means I now have more responsibilities, but I will manage as I have always been managing many projects.”

Sammy said she was still in Harare, acclimatising to giving birth before returning to her Bulawayo base.

“I am still in Harare taking my time off the busy schedule waiting for me in Bulawayo. I have been in Harare for the past six months and having a good time, bonding with the newly born and also my family here,” she said.

Quizzed if she had plans for yet another child, Sammy curtly said God knows what the future holds for her.

The beauty queen rose to fame when she was crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe in 2010.

She is running a modelling agency, Open Eye Studio, located at Bradfield shops in Bulawayo.

The studio trains and manages models and also offers image consultancy, events management and photography.