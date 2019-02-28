Stocktheft suspect shoots villagers

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

POLICE in Silobela have launched a manhunt for a stocktheft suspect who opened fire on villagers after they tried to recover their goats from his homestead last weekend.

The suspect, identified as Lovemore Mpofu, who resides near Linda Business Centre, left the complainants nursing serious gunshot wounds.

On Saturday last week, Hlahla Netha, 22, of Bekeni village under Chief Bunina, Lower Gweru, teamed up with three other villagers who had lost their livestock to track down the suspected thieves.

They tracked the spoor to Mpofu’s homestead and identified their goats, which had been penned.

But Mpofu ran into his room and came out brandishing a firearm and threatened to shoot the villagers if they did not vacate his premises. Mpofu opened fire after the complainants ignored his threats.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway to bring Mpofu to book.

“A report was made at ZRP Maboleni concerning that case and the scene was attended to. The accused is still at large and a total of 17 goats were recovered,” he said.

Goko said the three villagers were admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital, where they were receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.