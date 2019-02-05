State of the nation under spotlight

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SATIRICAL play, State of the Nation-Vortex, that highlights critical issues troubling the nation and a call for dialogue among citizens is set to be staged on February 15 and 16 at Theatre in the Park in Harare Gardens as the venue opens its season.

Directed by Peter Churu, the play features veteran actor, director and producer Daves Guzha, socialite and journalist Patience Phiri, actor and director Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbwi alongside National Art Merit Award-winning actress Eunice Tava.

In a statement, Churu said for the play, they had put together an exciting team to do justice to the important themes of today’s Zimbabwe.

“The play, State of the Nation-Vortex is an urgent call for Zimbabwe to dialogue with itself. It is a call for the healing of festering wounds. It is a map towards a brighter path into the future for the sake of our children and future generations for whom we have been entrusted this great and beautiful nation,” he said.

“All over the world and throughout history, the absence of such vital interaction has led to misunderstandings, suspicions, prolonged suffering and unrest, which have led to various degrees of hostilities. Not least of these are the evil ‘isms’ such as tribalism, classism and racism.”

Churu said the play, (State of the Nation-Vortex) is a safe space for citizens to interact with the important matters of State such as human rights, justice, peace, patriotism, nation building, culture and Unhu/Ubuntu,” he said.

“The country needs such a play to create the Zimbabwe that people want as he suggested that the finest judicial and legal statutes will remain meaningless unless the citizenry are empowered to have ownership of their destinies,” Churu said.

The producer of the play, Guzha, said it was time for nation building conversations between the citizens and the State.

“The play comes hot on the heels of very disturbing incidences in the country’s history in the last three weeks, clearly. It’s time to reflect and build on frameworks which this society is anchored, Dare/Enkundleni,” he said.

The play’s advance tickets are available at the venue, selling for $10.