Stand Out in a frenetic world

SUCCESS LIFE:JONAH NYONI

We live in an extremely noisy world. Social media is screaming for our attention. Our minds are generally clouded as we try to fulfil our career choices; it could be at university or at work. Unlike in the past, anyone who wanted to have their brand stand out, they had to go an extra mile.

Not these days, you might work really hard, but that’s not enough. There might be millions of people trying to do the very thing that you are doing. The question remains: How do I stand out in a noisy world?

Your ideas have to be understood, appreciated and consumed. Talent has to be exposed. Good products must reach their intended market. Your personal brand should be screaming the loudest to pierce through this already noisy Internet world.

Social Media

Social media is swiftly out-pacing every other form of traditional media. The more you are visible, the more the probability of you being seen by your prospective customers.

Social media has personally increased my brand power. I have since realised that I sell a lot on social media. It could be my books or seminars. Companies must now empower their staff so that they effectively use social media to widen their sales. Employees should be empowered on social media customer service.

Content creation

Credibility grows the moment you create something. It could be using your blog, website or writing a great book. Recently, a South African organisation contacted me and they wanted a video of me so that they contract me as one of their speakers and that shows the power of online content. Your ideas must speak for you. Your ideas must solve some people’s problems.

After a seminar recently, a lady came to me and had a problem with issues of confidence. I was so tired I could not help her. I simply directed her to one of my articles in the Newsday of June 2017 (https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/06/7-ways-build-confidence/) and they got their answer.

As a speaker, I have since realised that when companies are looking for trainers or facilitators they hunt for credible people and those are people with content.

Grow your network

There are many networks for different purposes. For example, I’m in a book-reading network that has exposed me to readers and more authors. Utilise networks in your own city.

Get to know who is doing what and where. There are so many free networking opportunities than most people know. Get into that network and get to know people. I have since realised that the people that I know in person are usually the people that retweet more of my content and thereby increase my reach. For example, I once had an interview with

Lolly Daskal who has over a million followers and leadership expect from America. So, when she retweets my content, she is exposing me to all her followers.

Besides growing your physical network, grow your online network. When you are on Twitter and others retweet your work, it’s as a good as an endorsement. Also, learn to share other people’s ideas on your social media.

Traditional media remains respected.

Even though traditional media (such as radio, newspapers, and television) is being overridden, my social media still remains respected. Opportunities to feature and sell your ideas remain invaluable as long as there are people who are found on a particular media platform.

Parting point: As a brand, stand out and be counted. Do that which you were created for. This world is not looking for people that fit in, but who stand out of the crowds.