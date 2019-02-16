Stage set for Heart & Soul TV’s Red Mic concert

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

ALL is set for tonight’s Red Mic concert to be hosted by Heart & Soul TV, which is part of Alpha Media Holdings, the publishers of NewsDay, The Standard, Zimbabwe Independent and Southern Eye, with artistes billed to perform at the event promising fireworks.

An array of local artistes, among them Taurai Mandebvu, Sani Makhalima, Tammy Moyo, Da Kid Verse and Eli Skye will take turns to entertain guests at the Valentine themed concert to be held at the Zimbabwe Germany Society in Milton Park, Harare.

“It is a privilege to be performing at The Red Mic show as someone who sings about love, l have been honoured to perform at such a big event since there are less shows which celebrate the gift of love,” Mandebvu said.

“There have been fewer shows of late that celebrate the gift of love and the Red Mic concert has that significance and huge impact on lovers.”

Makhalima said; “I am very grateful to be part of this Heart & Soul corporate event. It’s always an honour to be a part of corporate events.”

Eli Skye; “I am super excited to and l feel honoured to be part of the performers at this event, which is actually one of my first big events in Zimbabwe.”

Another artiste set to be perform at the concert, Da Kid Verse, said he was grateful for such an opportunity to perform alongside other Zimbabwean talents.

“It is a very welcoming opportunity to be performing alongside some of Zimbabwe’s finest at The Red Mic show,” he said.