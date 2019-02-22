Sport fundi launches book

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

NC Health & Wellness Consultancy founder, Nyasha Charandura, has published a book, Sports Entrepreneurship Volume 1, in which he challenges sports personalities to treat their occupation as a business.

Charandura, who holds several sporting qualifications and is a sports biokinetics practitioner, told NewsDay Life & Style that it was unfortunate that many sports personalities in Africa ended up paupers because they never prepared for life after their sporting careers.

He said many top sportspersons ended up broke and living in penury after retirement because nobody ever taught them entrepreneurship.

“In this book, I am trying to get sportspersons to understand that they should run their careers like a business,” he said.

Charandura said sport also presented various entrepreneurial opportunities which former sportspersons could take advantage of.

“After a sportsperson’s time in the field, there is nothing wrong in going into business to supply sports gear or other such wares,” he said.

Charandura, who holds an IAAF level 2 (Sprints & Hurdles) certificate, among other qualifications, said he desired to see sport transform into a viable industry for the benefit of sportspersons.

In Sports Enterpreneurship Volume 1, Charandura discusses a broad spectrum of subjects, including the importance of mentoring in sport and how sportspersons could monetise their gifts and turn sport into business while taking advantage of the different sporting seasons.

He said he found it tragic that while Africa continued to feed Europe, America and Asia with amazing talent, it remained poor because few successful African sportspersons ever invested in their countries.

The book, he said, was a handy tool even for sports trainers and other stakeholders.