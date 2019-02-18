Sponsors court DeMbare

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

HARARE football giants Dynamos are reportedly being courted by several corporates who are eager to partner them this season in a bid to bring back the glory days of the previous seasons when they ruled domestic football.

Mobile network company, NetOne, have been the principal sponsors of the Glamour Boys in the past season.

They have also been bankrolling rivals Caps United and Bulawayo giants Highlanders, among others.

However, while the mobile network company is understood to have already negotiated an extension of their partnership with Caps United and Highlanders after the one-year sponsorship deals lapsed at the end of last year, they are reportedly still in talks with Dynamos for contract extension.

Informed sources, however, said while negotiations between the two parties were said to be at an advanced stage, another unnamed company is reported to have put a “big and attractive” offer on the table.

“Dynamos are still negotiating their deal with NetOne. Negotiations are at an advanced stage as we speak. They can be concluded any time from now, but what perhaps is

pleasing is that apart from NetOne, there is another company that is willing to bankroll Dynamos. It’s a big company, which has put a very big and attractive offer,” the source, who refused to disclose finer details, said.

NetOne are said to be demanding better performance by Dynamos this season and are seeking guarantees that the Harare giants can finish in a respectable position.

The other potential sponsor hopes to position DeMbare to compete at the top and would offer good remuneration for the players.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo declined to comment on issues of sponsorship.

“I don’t comment on issues to do with sponsorship. Once we have something to say about sponsorship, you (media) will be the first to know,” he said.

Farawo, however, stressed that the thrust of the executive was to rebuild Dynamos’ image.

“Our immediate task is image-building, that is our primary concern as an executive. Once we improve the image of the institution, with its over seven million followers, companies will fall over each other to partner us,” he said.

The DeMbare spokesperson emphasised that as the belief in Ancient Rome that united people are as strong as God, they also believed united stakeholders are as strong as God.

“We believe if we are united, as we are as an executive, we will improve the image of Dynamos. We are all behind the executive led by chairperson, Isiah Mupfurutsa. Our

primary concern is to improve the image of Dynamos, then the future will take care of itself.”

Farawo also said on the field of play, they were about to close the transfer books, as they seek to rule domestic football again.

Dynamos dominated domestic football under Kalisto Pasuwa, who won four consecutive championships between 2011 and 2014.

The Glamour Boys, who escaped relegation by a whisker last term, have signed a number of players, including veteran forward Edward Sadomba, and also added a foreign flavour

to their squad, with Ghanian Roberty Sackey and the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ngandu Mangala signing for them.

A few more signings are expected before start of the season next month.