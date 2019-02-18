Soweto Gospel Choir wins third GRAMMY

Formed to “celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music and dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music with audiences around the world,” the Soweto Gospel Choir grabbed its third GRAMMY at the 61st the annual ceremony which took place in Los Angeles on February 10.

Article originally published by AfricaNews.

They bagged home Best World Music award for their latest recording ‘Freedom’.

They have been inundated with congratulatory messages, following their third Grammy win this February.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his delight in how the group successfully represents South Africa to the world.