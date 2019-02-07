Soldier jailed for 12 months

A MUTARE-BASED soldier has been caged for 12 months for resisting arrest over allegations of failing to pay child maintenance fees.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Ngonidzashe Sithole (33) appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe who, suspended four months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

According to prosecutor Chris Munyuku, on January 4, the complainant Claris Chinguruve together with Constable Andrew Bhungeni approached Sithole at his Chikanga lodgings in Mutare with the intent to arrest him for failing to pay maintenance.

A scuffle ensued after the soldier resisted arrest and became violent.

The solider grabbed Bhungeni’s handcuffs and used them to cuff Chinguruve before removing the cop’s riot cap, prompting the complainant to call for reinforcements.

Sithole was finally arrested with the help of other police officers.